Grant’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Drier and warmer ending to the week and beginning of the weekend.

After another quick round of heavy snowfall in the Albuquerque metro this morning, the sunshine is returning this afternoon. The entire state will be settling into drier weather into the weekend, along with warmer temperatures that will climb back closer to average by Saturday.

A storm system to our north will bring very light chances for snow to the peaks of the northern mountains this weekend, and bring in cooler temperatures to most areas Sunday. However, the warmer weather returns once again next week as highs will climb back above average by next Wednesday.