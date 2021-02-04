Grant’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Cooler weather returns Thursday with temperatures closer to average for this time of year. A gradual warmup is on the way through early next week.

A cold front last night has brought in cooler temperatures and much drier air across New Mexico today. High temperatures will be kept closer to average for this time of year for most. Winds will still be strong at times across western and southern New Mexico today, along with the east slopes of mountains.

Our weather will remain mostly dry over the next several days as temperatures will be on a gradual warmup through the weekend and into early next week. Another round of cooler weather is on the way by the middle of next week, especially for the eastern half of the state.