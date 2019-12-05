Grant’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Snow will continue for the northern mountains through the rest of Thursday afternoon as winds pick up across eastern New Mexico. Winds will die down overnight as the chance for snow tapers off.

Friday will be a little cooler across the state, but winds will be light. Winds will pick up again across eastern New Mexico on Saturday as warmer weather returns to the state again with highs staying above average for this time of year.

Another storm system will move into the state on Sunday, bringing snow chances back to the northern mountains and rain to the lower elevations across western and central New Mexico.