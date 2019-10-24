Cold temperatures move across New Mexico

Snow continues across the northern mountains and east of Albuquerque down I-40 into Texas this afternoon. Snow will taper off into the evening, before very cold temperatures settle in.

Overnight lows will fall below freezing across most of New Mexico tonight. Hard Freeze Warnings will go into effect for the Albuquerque metro, the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley and southeastern New Mexico. Temperatures will fall below freezing for several hours, some even seeing temperatures as low as the teens.

The weather will quiet and gradually warm up into Sunday before another cold front will swing into eastern New Mexico, bringing another round of freezing temperatures by Tuesday morning.

Another storm system looks to move into the state next Monday that could bring another chance for snow to locations north of I-40. We will continue to keep an eye on this.