Grant’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Red Flag Warnings go into effect for northeastern New Mexico this afternoon as the winds begin to pick up, combined with very dry air. Even stronger winds move in for Friday as a cold front swings across the state.

Wind gusts by Friday afternoon will top out as high as 45 mph along and east of the central mountains behind a Pacific cold front that will push through. This will only drop temperatures a few degrees for Friday and Saturday, while bringing the chance for a couple isolated showers and even some light snow to the northern mountains.

Saturday will be a perfect fall day, so be sure to enjoy to enjoy as the winds take a break and temperatures stay seasonal under sunny skies. However, another cold front will swing through on Sunday once again bringing strong wind gusts to the state and cooler weather to start next week.