Grant’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Freeze and Hard Freeze Warnings go into effect across parts of New Mexico, including Albuquerque tonight through Friday morning. Winds will start to die down overnight.

As a strong cold front pushes across the state, temperatures will be dropping behind it to freezing and below freezing across much of central and Northern New Mexico. Winds may still be breezy at times, which could once again put a damper on the Special Shapes Rodeo tomorrow morning. Cool weather will stick around on Friday, as temperatures will once again fall to near freezing by Saturday morning.

Warmer weather is expected through the weekend as winds will stay light to calm, for a picture-perfect last weekend of Fiesta.