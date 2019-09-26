Grant’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Staying mostly dry across the state this afternoon, but a few pop up showers and a couple thunderstorms will be possible as we head later into the day.

A better chance for rain will move into the metro for Friday with cooler temperatures, but any rain that does develop will continue to remain very isolated. Drier weather will move in for the weekend as temperatures climb back into the 80s under sunny skies.

More widespread rainfall will be possible again as we head into the first part of next week, even bringing heavy rainfall potentially to parts of southeastern New Mexico.