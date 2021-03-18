Warmer weather into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather continues into the weekend, but another storm is on the way early next week.

Temperatures will climb back to near and above-average Thursday afternoon across New Mexico with sunny skies. This warming trend continues as high pressure builds in overhead through the weekend, likely bringing Albuquerque its first 70° day of the year by Saturday. Winds pick up this weekend with the warmer weather.

A return to a more active pattern resumes early next week as a series of storm systems move into the state. Rain and snow chances return for some as early as Sunday night. Cooler temperatures and wind also comes with the storm system.

