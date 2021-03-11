More wind continues this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The wind continues this week and into the weekend as a storm system will cross northern New Mexico.

A critical fire danger has returned to New Mexico again this afternoon with increasing winds. Gusts as high as 45 mph will be possible today. This fire danger will continue into Friday, with similar conditions, ahead of an approaching storm system that will cross northern New Mexico this weekend.

This approaching storm system will bring snow to parts of northern and western New Mexico, and thunderstorms to the northeastern part of the state. The northern mountains could see up to a foot of snow by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler statewide Saturday as a cold front sweeps across the state. An isolated light snow or rain chance will be possible in Albuquerque Saturday.

The wind will continue to stick with us into early next week with temperatures closer to average for the middle of March.