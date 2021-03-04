Windy weather expected as a storm passes to the north

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain, mix, and snow showers are coming down in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado this morning. Most precipitation is staying north of I-40, and some wet roadways and light snow could create dicey driving conditions in spots.

More scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, as well as mountain snow is expected through the day in northern New Mexico. Five to ten inches of snow is possible in the San Juan Mountains above 10,000', and two to five inches will be possible in the Tusas Mountains. The northern mountains will see around one to three inches of snow, but a couple spots on the west facing slopes could see higher totals. Up to around an inch will be possible around Farmington, Gallup and Grants, and up to around two inches around Raton. Snow and rain chances will move from west to east throughout the day and evening. A few showers will remain possible in far northeast New Mexico by tomorrow morning, before the storm clears out completely during the day.