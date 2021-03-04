Windy weather expected as a storm passes to the north

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system brings cooler temperatures, wind, and some light precipitation across New Mexico Thursday. Light rain and snow chances will mainly stay north of I-40 through the early afternoon, however, everybody will be seeing cooler temperatures Thursday and breezy to windy conditions.
Winds settle down for most Thursday night as the storm exits, but it will stay breezy across eastern New Mexico as a backdoor cold front moves in. Temperatures will begin to rebound Friday as high pressure builds into the region, bringing some much warmer weather by Sunday, including Albuquerque’s first 70° day of the year.