Light rain and snow possible for some Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light rain and snow will be possible across parts of northwestern and northern New Mexico Thursday.

Colder air has moved into the state today, along with a gusty canyon wind into Albuquerque and Santa Fe. These winds will die down by the afternoon. A band of light rain and high terrain snow is moving east across northwestern New Mexico this afternoon. Could bring an isolated rain chance to the metro.

Warmer and drier weather returns Friday and Saturday as will it be windy at times. Another storm system passes across the state Sunday, but lacks a lot of moisture, so will not bring many weather changes, other than cooler temperatures again, wind, and possibly some light snow and valley rain to parts of the state.