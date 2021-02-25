Light rain and snow possible for some Thursday

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light rain and snow will be possible across parts of northwestern and northern New Mexico Thursday.

Colder air has moved into the state today, along with a gusty canyon wind into Albuquerque and Santa Fe. These winds will die down by the afternoon. A band of light rain and high terrain snow is moving east across northwestern New Mexico this afternoon. Could bring an isolated rain chance to the metro.

Warmer and drier weather returns Friday and Saturday as will it be windy at times. Another storm system passes across the state Sunday, but lacks a lot of moisture, so will not bring many weather changes, other than cooler temperatures again, wind, and possibly some light snow and valley rain to parts of the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES