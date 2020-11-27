Storm system moves into New Mexico Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system bringing light snow, rain, and windy weather will impact parts of New Mexico Friday.

It was a warm and sunny Thanksgiving across New Mexico, but a storm system will be moving in overnight. Snow will begin in western New Mexico early Friday morning. The storm will move east across the state through the day. With warmer temperatures in the late morning and afternoon, snow will switch to rain in lower elevations, including for the Albuquerque metro. Better chances for snow will shift to the eastern half of the state Friday night into Saturday morning, however lingering precipitation around Albuquerque and Santa Fe will also switch over to snow. The storm system moves out of here by Saturday evening. Much colder air will move in with this storm as well across the entire state Friday and Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect on Friday across the high terrain of west-central New Mexico, and the Jemez and southern end of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where up to 5″ of snow will be possible. A trace of snow possible around the Albuquerque metro, with 1-3″ around Santa Fe.

Friday will also be very windy for the Albuquerque metro area. Winds will pick up early Friday morning and continue into the afternoon with 50-55 mph gusts possible, even approaching 60 mph at times. A Wind Advisory will go into effect early Friday morning.

Quieter weather returns the rest of the weekend with afternoon high temperatures closer to average for this time of year by Sunday. Another cold front will cool temperatures off slightly to start next week. Another weak storm system will move across the state by the middle and end of next week but looks to bring even less moisture and cooler temperatures.

