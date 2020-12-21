Grant’s Sunday Night Forecast

Warmer weather moves in early this week, but cooler temperatures return ahead of Christmas.

Above average afternoon temperatures will settle into New Mexico Monday and Tuesday. Windier weather returns to the state too ahead of a strong cold front that will barrel through Tuesday night through Wednesday. Windy weather will continue to accompany this front as temperatures turn much cooler Wednesday afternoon. With the wind, wind chills are expected to be in the teens and 20s across the state. A few flurries will be possible across the mountains in north-central New Mexico and the Raton Pass and surrounding mesas.

Wind die down by Wednesday night as the cold air settles. Temperatures will hover below and around average for this time of year. Overall quiet weather continues into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A few flurries across mountain peaks and sprinkles will be possible in southern New Mexico on Christmas Day.