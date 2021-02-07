Grant’s Sunday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mild and breezy week of weather, ahead of a sharp drop in temperatures for eastern New Mexico late in the week.

Temperatures will be hovering well above average for this time of year across New Mexico. Breezy to windy weather will be likely almost every afternoon for the eastern half of the state. Dramatically colder air will be sitting just to our east, pushing into parts of eastern New Mexico in the overnight, before being forced farther east by the westerly downsloping winds in the afternoon.

Major changes are on the way by the end of the week, despite having big differences between forecast models. A surge of cold and arctic air will move into New Mexico from the east by the weekend. However it is still uncertain how cold it is going to be and how far west the cold air will make it. There may also be a storm system this weekend that could bring the potential for snow.