Grant’s Sunday Night Forecast

Warm start to the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather continues to move in ahead of another storm system late in the week.

Cloud cover will increase across New Mexico overnight, giving way to partly sunny skies for Monday. Despite the cloud cover, high pressure will be building, allowing temperatures to warm through the first half of the upcoming week, eventually climbing well above average for this time of year by Wednesday.

Another storm system is on the way for the end of the week though that will once again bring back chances for rain and mountain snow to many areas in the state, but there are still a lot of uncertainties with this storm.

