Grant’s Sunday Night Forecast

Heavy snow on the way for parts of New Mexico

More heavy snow on the way for parts of New Mexico as back to back storm systems move through the state.

Snow continues tonight across some of the high terrain of western, northern and central New Mexico, with some of the heaviest along the west facing slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Most areas will see a break from the moisture Monday, with the exception of the mountain peaks.

The second storm moves in Monday evening, swinging a Pacific cold front through New Mexico overnight. This front will be the focal point for heavy snowfall again across the western and northern halves of the state through Tuesday morning. Snow will still linger across these parts of New Mexico through Tuesday afternoon before ending Tuesday evening.

Temperatures rebound through the second half of next week before another storm system moves in next weekend.