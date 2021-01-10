Grant’s Sunday Night Forecast

A quiet week of weather ahead for New Mexico with warmer temperatures.

A frigid night is on the way for the state with mostly clear skies. Patchy areas of freezing fog will be possible for areas with fresh snowfall, especially into southeastern New Mexico, parts of Socorro County, and the upper Rio Grande Valley and valley’s in the northern mountains.

A weak upper level low will pass south of New Mexico Monday, but will not bring any moisture into the state. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow, but still below average for most. Northwesterly flow sets up into the middle and end of the week. This will bring temperatures back above average again, and bring breezy conditions east of the central mountains.

A cold front will move through New Mexico on Thursday, cooling temperatures off for Friday. This front may bring a gusty canyon wind into the metro. Another quick warm up is in store Saturday, before yet another cold front moves in Sunday.