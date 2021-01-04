Grant’s Sunday Night Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Warmer start to the week

A warmer start to the week as a storm system brings winds and slightly cooler temperatures by Wednesday.

Lighter winds are in store for eastern New Mexico Monday afternoon as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. This will keep dry and sunny conditions around, along with warming temperatures through Tuesday for most. A storm system that will pass to our north on Tuesday afternoon will be a wind maker for most, as it swings a Pacific cold front across the state Tuesday night. This will bring only slightly cooler temperatures for the middle of the week.

Temperatures will once again rebound by Thursday, but more unsettled weather will be possible again late next weekend.

