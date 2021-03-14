Grant’s Sunday Night Forecast

Quieter and warmer weather returns Monday, but another storm system moves into New Mexico on Tuesday.

Snow is still lingering tonight across the northern mountains, where areas like the Taos Ski Valley has picked up around two feet of snow with this latest storm system. Winds have died down tonight across nearly the entire state as another cold night is on the way. Warmer weather returns Monday afternoon, with the return of windy conditions across parts of eastern New Mexico.

Another storm system moves into the state Tuesday, brining snow to northern and western parts of the state, with cooler temperatures statewide and the return of strong winds once again. The storm clears out by Wednesday morning as much quieter weather settles in for the rest of the week, with well above average temperatures by Saturday.

Another storm system moves into the state on Sunday that will bring back rain and snow chances.