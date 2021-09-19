Grant’s Sunday morning forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  We started the morning with a little bit of cloud cover across the central and western parts of the state. Expect spotty showers developing up through the bootheel, up the Rio Grande Valley, as well as northern parts of the state. Possibly a few sprinkles in the metro, but unfortunately, nothing measurable.

Forecast Continues Below

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES