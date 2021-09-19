Grant’s Sunday morning forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We started the morning with a little bit of cloud cover across the central and western parts of the state. Expect spotty showers developing up through the bootheel, up the Rio Grande Valley, as well as northern parts of the state. Possibly a few sprinkles in the metro, but unfortunately, nothing measurable.
Forecast Continues Below
- Local Sports: MMA fighter Carlos Condit is shutting it down
- Don’t Miss: City of Albuquerque opens affordable pet care clinic
- Coronavirus: Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots
- Business: San Mateo retail center getting revitalized with movie theater, restaurants