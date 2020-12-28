Grant’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system will move into New Mexico Monday bringing chances for rain and snow across parts of the state.

Light snow has already started to fall in parts of northwestern New Mexico this evening. Snow will expand in coverage across the northern mountains in New Mexico and the San Juan Mountains in southwestern Colorado, where Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Tuesday.

The bulk of the precipitation from this storm system will move in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Ahead of it on Monday, snow will continue across the northern mountains and into northwestern New Mexico. Very mild air will move in ahead of the storm on Monday as well.

Snow will increase across northern and western New Mexico by early Tuesday morning as a cold front sweeps into the state. The better chance for heavier snow will be around the Continental Divide along I-40 early Tuesday morning. Moderate to heavy snow will be likely in the northern mountains. A chance for light rain and snow will be possible in the Albuquerque metro as the storm moves in Tuesday morning, however little to no snow accumulation is expected if we see anything at all.

The storm system will taper off through Tuesday night as drier and cooler weather will be left in its wake. We could be seeing a chance for snow returning to some locations heading into the new year.