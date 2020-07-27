Grant’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Monsoon storm chances will continue through Tuesday, but drier and hotter weather is in store by the middle of the week.

More afternoon storms have popped up across New Mexico today. With slow storm motion and plenty of monsoon moisture, flash flooding will continue to be a risk through the overnight until storms taper off. A backdoor cold front will keep storm chances around through tomorrow morning across northeastern New Mexico.

Afternoon storm chances will continue through Tuesday, however high pressure builds back into the state on Wednesday, quickly cutting off moisture and rain chances for most. This high will also bring much hotter weather back to the state as well.