Grant’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds crank up all week long, creating critical fire conditions across parts of New Mexico with mostly dry weather and much warmer temperatures.

Strong winds will develop across New Mexico by Monday afternoon. With very low relative humidity and warmer temperatures, there is a fire danger risk. Isolated showers, storms, and mountain snow will move into northwestern New Mexico.

Winds will stay breezy on Tuesday but really pick again for Wednesday and Thursday. Once again, fire danger will be a big concern in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to well above average for this time of year, with 70s in the metro and mid-80s in southeastern New Mexico.

A cold front will sweep across the state Thursday into Friday, bringing in cooler weather, and a chance for rain and snow across northern New Mexico.