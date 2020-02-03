Grant’s Sunday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way to start the week after a very spring-like weekend across New Mexico.

Strong winds will pick up Monday afternoon, especially in southern and western New Mexico. Wind gusts will be as high as 50-60 mph. A strong cold front will also begin to move into the northwestern part of the state, plummeting temperatures behind it and bringing in chances for precip. Flurries will be possible in the metro early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be dropping as much as 30° between today and Tuesday, with wind chills into the single digits for some.

The biggest question will be snow chances across southeastern New Mexico Tuesday into Wednesday. A few inches of snow looks likely right now across all of southeastern New Mexico, with higher amounts into the Sacramento Mountains. Travel may be impacted early Wednesday morning, but stay tuned as the finer details of the forecast are subject to change.