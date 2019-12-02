Grant’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather will return heading into the first half of this work week, especially across eastern New Mexico. Another storm system will move into the state by Wednesday evening.

A few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday across the Gila region in southwestern New Mexico ahead of an upper level low that will bring more rain and snow by Thursday morning.

Snow will stay to the higher elevations to the north and southwest Wednesday night and Thursday morning, while rain will stay to the lower elevations. However, a weak front will cool temperatures off enough that a mix of rain and snow will briefly be possible Thursday morning in some of the lower elevations.

Temperatures will continue to hover around average into the weekend, with the potential for more light valley rain and mountain snow Sunday.