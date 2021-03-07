Grant’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Our weather turns windier, but even warmer for the first half of the upcoming week.

Cloud cover began to expand across New Mexico today with warmer temperatures versus Saturday. Southwesterly winds will be on the increase through Wednesday, with gusts up to 40 mph possible in many locations across the state. Cloud cover will increase too, especially Monday and Tuesday, but despite the cloud skies, we will see some of the warmest weather so far this year. A few spotty showers and mountain snow showers will be possible with these clouds as well.

Winds stay breezy into the end of the week as temperatures slowly cool off with an approaching storm system. There is still a lot of uncertainty with it, but rain and snow chances will be possible across western and northern New Mexico, before shifting to the eastern half of the state Saturday.