Grant’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Warmer temperatures return to start the week, after a cold front cooled temperatures off today.

Temperatures are 10-20° cooler today across New Mexico thanks to a cold front that swept across the state overnight, but it did not bring an end to the windy and breezy conditions. The wind will die down tonight, and we’ll be left with lighter winds and warmer temperatures through the beginning of the upcoming week.

Another storm system Wednesday night into Thursday will bring cooler temperatures statewide. It will also bring a chance for snow to parts of northern New Mexico. Temperatures rebound into next Saturday before yet another storm system will bring another round of cooler temperatures a week from today.