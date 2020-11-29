Grant’s Saturday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quiet and dry for the weekend with a backdoor cold front moving in on Sunday.

The last of the storm system that brought snowfall to parts of New Mexico over the last 24 hours is moving out of far eastern New Mexico tonight. Cold air is left in its wake, making for a very cold night. Areas of fog will be possible in locations that have seen recent snowfall, such as the East Mountains, the southern mountains, and west central New Mexico.

Drier and warmer weather will continue for most Sunday, but a backdoor cold front will be moving in across the eastern half of the state. Strong winds will develop across eastern New Mexico too, gusting to as high as 50 mph. A canyon wind will move into the metro Sunday evening, with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Cooler weather is in store to start next week, with a quick warmup again on Tuesday. However, a messy storm system will be moving in by midweek. It appears it will bring much colder weather again to the state, and even a chance for snow back to the high terrain of northern and central New Mexico. Many questions still remain as to how long the storm system will last, and the extent of that chance for snow.