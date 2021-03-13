Grant’s Saturday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Windier weather returns Sunday, as light snow will continue across northern and western New Mexico. As a storm system brings extremely heavy snowfall to Colorado, it is bringing light to moderate snow across northern New Mexico tonight, with light snow possible across western New Mexico. Wrap-around moisture from the storm will keep snow chances across the northern mountains through Sunday night. Strong winds will pick up almost state-wide tomorrow with wind gusts as high as 50-60 mph.

A ridge builds in overhead Monday, warming temperatures. Another storm moves in Tuesday, bringing more snow chances to northern and western New Mexico while leaving everybody cooler on Tuesday and windy once again. The second half of next week will be much quieter, with much warmer weather on the way by Friday.