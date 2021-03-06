Grant’s Saturday Night Forecast

Warmer temperatures continue into early next week.

Warmer weather moved into New Mexico this afternoon, with breezy conditions for some. Sunday will be a carbon-copy of today, with even warmer temperatures, and the occasional afternoon breeze, especially across the eastern half of the state again.

Some of the warmest weather of the year moves in early next week, with Albuquerque’s first 70° day of the year likely by Monday. Cloud cover will increase across the state though, and a spotty rain or snow chance will be possible across some of the highest terrain. Strong winds will develop with this too across the state.

It is looking possible another storm could move in at the end of the upcoming week, bringing cooler temperatures and precipitation chances back to parts of New Mexico.