Grant’s Saturday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A major winter storm will impact all of New Mexico with significant snowfall, strong winds and life-threatening cold temperatures through Sunday. A strong storm system is moving into northern and northwestern New Mexico this evening.

Snow will increase in coverage and intensity across northern, central, and eastern New Mexico overnight. This is where some of the biggest travel issues will be by tomorrow morning. Travel by Sunday morning will be very difficult, if not impossible, for some areas. As the storm system moves over the state tonight, it will drag with it the arctic air that has been stationed across the eastern half of the state.

Bitterly cold temperatures will spread across New Mexico Sunday causing temperatures to fall through the day. This will combine with breezy to windy conditions, creating life-threating wind chills. Snow from this storm will begin to taper off by mid afternoon Sunday, but dangerous and record setting cold for some will settle into the state by Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will be quieter across the state, but still very cold. Yet another storm system will pass across New Mexico Tuesday, bringing yet another chance for snow for many. Temperatures gradually climb back closer to average for this time of year by next weekend as the second half of this upcoming week will be much quieter.