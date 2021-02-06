Grant’s Saturday Night Forecast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Warmer temperatures move in Sunday, but a strong cold front is on the way to eastern New Mexico next week.

Strong winds will be possible along the peaks and east slopes of the northern and central mountain chain into eastern New Mexico tonight through Sunday. Warmer weather continues to move in through the first half of next week for most, with breezy conditions in the afternoon. A strong cold front will push into eastern New Mexico by the end of next week, bringing drastically colder temperatures. A storm system may bring chances for snow and rain to parts of New Mexico by the middle and end of next week too.