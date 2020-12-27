Grant’s Saturday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system moves into New Mexico early next week after a mild and breezy weekend.

Above average temperatures continue across New Mexico Sunday as winds stay breezy to strong into eastern New Mexico. Cloud cover will begin to move into the state Sunday afternoon, as snow chances return to parts of the northern mountains by Sunday night.

Our next storm system will be moving into New Mexico starting Monday. Southerly winds will help to bring in subtropical moisture into the state, along with warmer temperatures. Rain and snow will increase in coverage Monday night into Tuesday morning, but temperatures will be the key to precipitation type in the overnight and morning hours. While snow looks likely over the high terrain and mountains of northern, western and central New Mexico, the bigger question comes in the lower elevations and through northeastern New Mexico.

A majority of the precipitation will taper off by Tuesday night as temperatures stay cool into the New Year.