Grant’s Saturday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow will continue to move out of New Mexico Saturday. Drier and sunnier through the weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9 am for Santa Fe, Los Alamos, the Jemez, and southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, along with the I-40 corridor from Santa Rosa to Tucumcari. Snow is still falling in those areas this morning, causing slick spots on roadways and reduced visibility. Also, watch for slippery spots in the East Mountains, US-500 near Cuba, and Highway 60 in Socorro and Catron counties. Fog has also developed in some locations, like Farmington.

Drier weather will be moving in through the day as snow tapers off across northern and eastern New Mexico. It will still be chilly this afternoon, with high temperatures close to average this afternoon in Albuquerque. Warmer weather returns Sunday, but a couple of cold fronts Sunday night and next week will keep temperatures mostly below average for this time of year.