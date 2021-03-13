Grant’s Saturday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain, storms, snow, wind, and cooler temperatures all expected this weekend.

Strong storms have developed this morning along a dry line across northeastern New Mexico where moisture from the Gulf of Mexico has moved in. An approaching storm system from the west has also brought light snow to western New Mexico. As the storm system moves in today, it will bring snow to the high terrain of western and northern New Mexico, a mix of rain and snow to the lower elevations, and thunderstorms in eastern New Mexico. Strong winds will also develop, bringing a critical fire danger to southeastern parts of the state.

Snow will continue Sunday, along with the winds. Sunday will bring even stronger winds though. Winds take a break Monday as the storm system exits the region, before returning again on Tuesday as yet another storm system passes to the north. Warmer weather and lighter winds are in store for the rest of next week.