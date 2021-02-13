Grant’s Saturday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A major winter storm is on the way to New Mexico Saturday night and Sunday. This is expected to bring pretty significant impacts across the state.

Saturday morning into the afternoon, we’re watching a stationary boundary that is set up across eastern New Mexico, dividing some temperatures into the eastern half of the state. The storm will start to move into the four corners region by later this afternoon and could even bring an isolated rain shower in the Metro.

As the cold front starts to push south through the overnight hours, it’s going to bring in some of that cold air on the northern end and bring in that arctic air across the northern half of the state as well. Canyon wind gusts in the metro could be as high as 30 to 50 miles-per-hour.