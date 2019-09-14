Grant’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed across central and western New Mexico today as an upper level disturbance is moving into southwestern New Mexico. Rain chances will continue mainly west of I-25 overnight.

More widespread scattered showers and storms are likely heading into Sunday afternoon and evening, with a chance for isolated storms in the Albuquerque metro area.

We will continue to hang onto scattered rain and storm chances into the beginning of next week before drying out by the middle of the week, hanging onto warmer weather too.