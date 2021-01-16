Grant’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quiet weather continues to finish out the weekend, but an active week of weather is ahead for New Mexico.

Temperatures remain above average across New Mexico Sunday with the return of breezy conditions in the afternoon under sunny skies. The relatively quiet weather continues for most into Monday, but a strong backdoor cold front begins to move into New Mexico by the afternoon. Snow will begin to develop across the northern mountains and pick up in intensity overnight and into Tuesday as the cold front pushes south. Very strong gap winds will develop with gusts up to 60 mph possible in Albuquerque early Tuesday morning. Snow will be possible across the mountains of New Mexico Tuesday, some of which will be heavy at times, with rain chances into southern New Mexico.

We will see a break from the storm Wednesday before another storm system moves in Thursday into Friday. This will bring a better chance for moisture for areas south of I-40. Our active weather pattern will continue into the weekend though.