Grant's Saturday Evening Forecast

Monsoon storms continue into early next week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture continues to feed into New Mexico through early next week, but our weather starts to trend drier afterwards.

A Flash Flood Watch continues across central New Mexico through this evening, and across the southern part of the state through early Sunday morning. Monsoon storms, packing heavy rainfall, will continue through this evening and into the early overnight hours.

The plume of monsoon moisture will stay focused across western and northern New Mexico Sunday, but with a weak backdoor cold front across the northeastern part of the state, a focus for heavier rain will shift into the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect across this part of the state Sunday.

Monsoon moisture continues into early next week, but an upper level high will be building back into the state from south to north, cutting off rain chances for most by Wednesday. This will keep drier and much warmer air in place into next weekend.

