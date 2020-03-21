Grant’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through northern New Mexico this evening, switching over to snow across the mountains. Precip will taper off overnight, setting up for a pleasant end to the weekend.

Temperatures will climb across New Mexico on Sunday, warming closer to average and above average across the state. Many areas will see a break from the winds tomorrow too under mostly sunny skies.

Warmer weather will be ushered in through the first half of next week with very strong winds. Wind gusts over 40 mph for many, combined with warm weather and very dry air, fire conditions will be critical especially across eastern New Mexico on Wednesday.

Winds will stay strong to breezy into the end of the week as a cold front will sweep across the state. This will bring rain and snow chances to northern New Mexico again, along with cooler temperatures into Friday.

