Grant’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Cooler end to the weekend with a cold front moving across New Mexico tonight.

Breezy winds will stick around through the overnight as a cold front sweeps across the state. This will leave temperatures cooler Sunday afternoon, along with light snow over the northern mountains and occasionally windy conditions at times.

Another quick warmup is on the way for the beginning of next week before yet another storm system moves in Wednesday into Thursday. Once again it looks like mainly a snow chance for northern New Mexico and cooler temperatures statewide to finish next week.