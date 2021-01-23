Grant’s Saturday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm bringing snow and rain moves into New Mexico Sunday.

An active weather pattern continues with yet another winter storm that will begin to move into New Mexico Sunday morning. Mountain snow and lower elevation rain will spread across the northern and western half of the state tomorrow through Monday morning. Any travel impacts will be mainly across the highest terrain across these parts of the state. Wind will be a factor across eastern New Mexico Sunday.

Another storm moves in on the heels of Sunday’s, which looks to have a bigger impact on the state Monday through Tuesday. Temperatures will be colder with this second storm, lowering snow levels and bringing a better chance for snow to areas in northern, western and central New Mexico.

Each of these storms bring a good tap of moisture, so heavy snowfall will be likely through early next week for the mountains of the Gila and northern New Mexico, especially the southwest facing slopes.

Another storm system looks likely next weekend.