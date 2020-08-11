Grant’s Monday Night Forecast

Mostly dry with record and near record heat this week

Mostly dry and very hot weather settles into New Mexico this week, with record and near record high temperatures possible.

High pressure is building over southern New Mexico today giving showers and storms a mostly easterly direction. A better chance for storms today and Tuesday will be in eastern New Mexico where a weak backdoor front is bringing some slightly better moisture.

As high pressure continues to build over the state through the rest of this week, westerly winds will continue to dry out the state and bring record to near record heat across central and eastern New Mexico. Slight rain chances do start to work their way back into the forecast for some by Thursday and Friday and into the weekend.

