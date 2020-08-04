Grant’s Monday Night Forecast



Rain chances decrease into Tuesday as hotter and drier weather settles in for the middle of the week.

Severe storms moved across parts of New Mexico today, including the Albuquerque metro. High pressure will build into New Mexico on Tuesday, limiting the chances for storms to the mountains of northern and southern parts of the state, and leaving temperatures hotter.

As the high transitions over Texas by Thursday, a weak monsoon flow will set up across the state, bringing back isolated rain and thunderstorm chances heading into the weekend.