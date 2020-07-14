Grant’s Monday Night Forecast

The heat continues across the state, with slightly cooler temperatures on the way. Monsoon moisture will also stick around, keeping daily rain chances in the forecast for most.

After seeing a severe thunderstorm moved through the metro this evening, bringing strong wind gusts and blowing dust, Tuesday will be a quieter day across central and western New Mexico. As the upper level high moves over southeast New Mexico tomorrow, slightly cooler weather will move into the western half of the state. Extreme heat will still continue around Roswell as the week long stretch of triple-digit temperatures will continue. A better chance for storms will be east of the central mountain chain.

Temperatures will continue to stay above average for most this week, along with isolated afternoon showers and storms with a little low level moisture sticking around as part of the monsoon. The upper level high responsible for the heat will transition over Texas and Oklahoma by this weekend, and bring in much better moisture. Look forward to the best monsoon conditions so far next week.