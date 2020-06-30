Grant’s Monday Night Forecast

Critical fire danger returns Tuesday

Critical fire conditions return tomorrow across New Mexico as a cold front sweeps across the state. Storm chances move in late this week, kick-starting the monsoon.

Strong winds, low humidity and warm weather has contributed to a critical fire danger across most of New Mexico today. Windy weather will return Tuesday, especially across eastern New Mexico where the critical fire danger returns again. A cold front will also move east across New Mexico keeping temperatures 5°-10° cooler than today.

A kick start to monsoon looks likely late this week as tropical moisture from the Pacific will be transported north thanks to high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico and Texas. This will introduce afternoon storm chances starting Thursday and continue through early next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

