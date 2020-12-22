Grant’s Monday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer and windier weather Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front Tuesday night.

Clear skies in store for most of New Mexico this evening as the “Great Conjunction” occurs. Saturn and Jupiter appear almost on top of each other in the southwest sky, just above the horizon, that they will look like one bright star. The best time to view this will be shortly after sunset, especially between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Another warm day on tap for Tuesday, but winds will be much stronger, especially in eastern New Mexico and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where winds could gust over 45 mph. Afternoon high temperatures will be 5-15° above average statewide. A strong cold front will move into the state Tuesday night through Wednesday dropping temperatures quickly for Wednesday afternoon and keeping breezy to windy conditions in place. Wind chills on Wednesday afternoon will hover in the teens and 20s for the northern half of the state. A few flurries will be possible across the northern mountains.

Quieter weather returns for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as highs climb back closer to average for the end of December. Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend, but it is looking like another storm system may impact the state sometime during the first half of next week.

Latest New Mexico News