Grant’s Monday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Near record and record high temperatures return to parts of New Mexico by the middle of this week. A storm system brings snow chances to the mountains in northern New Mexico this weekend.

Above-average temperatures are back across New Mexico this afternoon, with many areas climbing into the 60s and 70s. This warming trend will continue into the middle of the week as high pressure builds overhead. Record and near-record highs are likely for some locations by Tuesday and will continue through Thursday.

Southerly breezes are expected to pick up in the afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday across east-central and northeastern New Mexico. Combined with near-record heat and low relative humidity, elevated fire danger is likely across this part of the state.

A storm system will move into southern Colorado Saturday, sending a cold front across the region by Saturday. The cold front will mostly cool temperatures closer to normal for this year. Good moisture will move in ahead of the storm system across the Four Corners, the San Juan Mountains, and the northern mountains in New Mexico. This means there will be a chance for snow across this area with heavier snow focused on southern Colorado. Snow levels will sit relatively high, around 8,000.’

Latest New Mexico News