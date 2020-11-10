Grant’s Monday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Widespread freezing temperatures settle in overnight as a storm system exits the state.

Lingering light snow will be possible tonight across the northern mountains, but no major additional accumulation is expected. This storm system will continue to bring in colder temperatures across the state tonight. Many areas in western and northern New Mexico will see freezing low temperatures by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will cool across the state with breezy conditions still lingering across the eastern half of the state. Breezy afternoon winds will be possible for parts of eastern New Mexico into the end of the week. Temperatures will be rebounding into the end of the week as well, returning closer to normal for this time of year by Thursday.

Another storm system will pass across New Mexico Friday into Saturday, but once again many areas will remain dry as the winds pick up into the weekend. A slight drop in temperatures is expected for Saturday, along with a small chance for precipitation across the western and northern parts of the state.