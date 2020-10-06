Grant’s Monday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will keep near record heat around all week long.

Record high temperatures were broken across New Mexico this afternoon. Winds from earlier today that prompted a Red Flag Warning for the East Mountains has subsided, and the warning is no longer in effect.

High pressure will move over New Mexico Tuesday afternoon keeping near record heat in place. A weak backdoor cold front will move across the state tonight, but will only drop temperatures a degree or two tomorrow afternoon versus today. The warm weather will stick around all week long with dry conditions.

A storm system approaches the state this weekend, sending a strong cold front through on Sunday and bringing strong winds with it. It may also bring a chance for rain and snow to parts of northern New Mexico Sunday.